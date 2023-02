videoDetails

Mallikarjun Kharge Launches Scathing Attack on PM Modi During Press Conference

| Updated: Feb 10, 2023, 04:01 PM IST

Congress' President Mallikarjun Kharge held a press conference while replying to PM Modi's Rajya Sabha speech. During the press conference, Mallikarjun Kharge targeted PM Modi and said, 'PM did not answer questions. He did not say anything over Adani issue.