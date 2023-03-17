हिन्दी
videoDetails
Mallikarjun Kharge on BJP: Congress President's big attack on BJP
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Mar 17, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge retorted strongly on BJP's statements saying, 'PM had also insulted the country',
