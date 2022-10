Mallikarjun Kharge quits as Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition - Source

| Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

Mallikarjun Kharge surprised everyone by filing his nomination papers for the post of Congress President yesterday. At the same time, now he has decided to resign from his post. In fact, Congress Presidential candidate Mallikarjun Kharge sent his resignation from the post of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.