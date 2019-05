Mamata Banerjee decides not to attend the oath-taking ceremony of PM Modi

In a U-turn, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has decided not to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The TMC chief's announcement on Twitter followed BJP's decision to 'parade' kin of over 40 BJP workers allegedly killed by Trinamool cadre at the swearing-in ceremony. Watch this video to know more.