Mamata Banerjee will be the face of opposition in 2024 after the Bengal Assembly elections won in 2021?

In Bengal on Sunday, TMC won the election by winning 213 out of 294 seats, while the BJP+'s share came to a total of 77 seats. At the same time, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari won in Nandigram, with which 'khela' of violence started. The Adhikari's car was attacked in Bengal.