Mamata, Mayawati and Chandrababu Naidu are PM Material: Sharad Pawar

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar shares his view on the question of Rahul Gandhi's caliber to be a prime minister and believes that Mamata Mayawati and Chandrababu Naidu are also strong contenders. He said that after Lok Sabha results, he will try to unite non-BJP parties to form a new and stable government. Watch this video to know more.