Mamata vs CBI: SC to hear matter on Tuesday

The top court will hear the probe agency's applications on Tuesday. The bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Sanjeev Khanna, however, added that it is open for the solicitor general or any other party to lay before the court any material or evidence to show that any West Bengal authority or police official is planning or trying to destroy evidence related to the case. Watch this video to know more.