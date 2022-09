Man confronts Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on stage, tries to break mike

Himanta Biswa Sarma Latest News: A person who suddenly came on stage tried to confront Himanta Biswa Sarma. However, the workers present there caught the man and took him down from the stage.

Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 11:52 AM IST

