Man who misbehaved in plane, will be in jail for 14 days?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 07, 2023, 05:20 PM IST

In an Air India flight from New York to Delhi, a co-passenger elderly woman was misbehaved with by a person named Shankar Mishra. After which the accused Shankar Mishra was accused of not cooperating in the investigation. Now the court has sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.