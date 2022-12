videoDetails

Manipur Bus Accident: 7 children died due to bus overturn in Manipur, administration team reached the spot

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 21, 2022, 06:55 PM IST

7 children have died after a school bus overturned in Manipur. The children who went on the study tour have become victims of the accident. After this tragic accident, the administration team has reached the spot. More than 25 students have been injured in Manipur accident.