videoDetails

Manish Sisodia Arrest: Atishi Marlena makes serious allegations against BJP

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was arrested after he refused to cooperate with CBI probe in Delhi liquor scam case. Politics seems to be intensifying in this matter. Where on the one hand, Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi Marlena is seen besieging the BJP. At the same time, Sanjay Raut has also given a big statement about BJP.