Manish Sisodia Arrested By Enforcement Directorate

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Manish Sisodia has been arrested by ED after two days of questioning.

