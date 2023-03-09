हिन्दी
Manish Sisodia Arrested By Enforcement Directorate
Mar 09, 2023, 09:50 PM IST
Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Manish Sisodia has been arrested by ED after two days of questioning.
