videoDetails

Manish Sisodia CBI Raid: Manish Sisodia claims - CBI raided the office. Breaking

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 06:35 PM IST

Manish Sisodia: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia claimed on Saturday that the CBI raided his office. Sisodia has given this information by tweeting. He wrote- Today again CBI has reached my office.