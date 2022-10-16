NewsVideos

Manish Sisodia: CBI summons to Delhi's Deputy CM, to be questioned tomorrow at 11 am

|Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 02:07 PM IST
CBI has summoned Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the scam related to the new excise policy. The CBI has called Sisodia for questioning tomorrow (Monday) at 11 am.

