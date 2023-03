videoDetails

Manish Sisodia has the secrets of Arvind Kejriwal - Manoj Tiwari

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 05:13 PM IST

ED and CBI are constantly questioning former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy scam. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said in a press conference that Manish Sisodia has the secrets of Arvind Kejriwal and panic is visible among the corrupt.