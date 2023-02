videoDetails

Manish Sisodia Hearing: Deputy CM's lawyer reaches Rouse Avenue Cour

| Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 04:32 PM IST

After the arrest of Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in the Delhi Liquor Scam case, there will be an appearance in Rouse Avenue Court today. Sisodia's lawyers have reached the court. There will be muscle in a short while. On the other hand, the Aam Aadmi Party's protest is going on across the country.