Manish Sisodia hits back at BJP over sting operation video

Speaking at the press conference in response to BJP's sting operation, Manish Sisodia made serious allegations against the opponents. He said that there is pressure on CBI officers to make a case against me illegally.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 04:40 PM IST

