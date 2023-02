videoDetails

Manish Sisodia moves SC against arrest by CBI

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 04:07 PM IST

Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia moved the Supreme Court challenging his arrest and the manner of CBI investigation in the liquor scam case. Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi has demanded an early hearing on the application.