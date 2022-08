Manish Sisodia targets BJP in Delhi Assembly

Manish Sisodia has attacked BJP in Delhi Assembly. He said that BJP leaders are lying. He further said that the CBI stayed at my house for 14 hours, but they did not find anything. In this way I have got a clean chit.

| Updated: Aug 30, 2022, 06:10 PM IST

