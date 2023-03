videoDetails

'Manish Sisodia', who handled 18 ministries, resigned

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 10:50 PM IST

Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in the liquor policy scam, has now resigned. Manish Sisodia, a prominent leader of Delhi and Aam Aadmi Party, was holding 18 important posts including education, liquor. Along with Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain has also resigned.