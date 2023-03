videoDetails

Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended, Sisodia will remain in jail till April 3

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 04:36 PM IST

The judicial custody of former Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia has increased in the scam in the liquor policy. After the decision of Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, Manish Sisodia will now remain in jail till April 3.