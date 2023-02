videoDetails

Manish Sisodia's problems to further increase as CBI will investigate in Snooping Case

| Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 11:10 AM IST

The espionage allegations against Sisodia have been put forth by the CBI in a report which claims that after coming to power in Delhi in 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party formed a feedback unit to collect political intelligence.