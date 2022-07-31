Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi asks to put tricolor in social media profiles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 91st episode of his monthly radio program 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. Earlier, PM Modi made a tweet about the Mann Ki Baat program. Through this tweet, PM Modi had invited the countrymen for the Mann Ki Baat program.

| Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

