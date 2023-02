videoDetails

Manoj Tiwari congratulates Upendra Kushwaha on JDU separation says, 'Work for prosperity of Bihar'

| Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 09:08 AM IST

Upendra Kushwaha resigned from JDU on Monday. Kushwaha has announced to form a new party named 'Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal'. BJP leader Manoj Tiwari congratulated Kushwaha for this step.