Many big questions arose, as the 'video' of Mahant Narendra Giri after suicide surfaced

The investigation into the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the head of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, continues. Meanwhile, a video has surfaced which has further complicated the matter. In fact, a video has surfaced from the same room where the body of Narendra Giri was recovered from the Baghambari Math, which is soon after his death.