Many cabinet ministers including Dr Harsh Vardhan resign before Modi Cabinet expansion

Ten ministers resigned on Wednesday, hours ahead of a major reshuffle in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet, with some more expected to step down. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Santosh Gangwar- were the first to leave the Union Cabinet, followed by Debashree Choudhary, Sanjay Dhotre, Rao Saheb Dhanve Patil, Sadananda Gowda etc.