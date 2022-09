Many children injured due to sudden suspension of swing in Mohali fair

A big news is coming from Mohali, Punjab. Due to a sudden collapse of a swing in the fair, the people fell down and about 18 to 20 people have been injured in this accident.

| Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 12:44 AM IST

