Mass suicide stirred up in Agra

The mass suicide in Agra caused a stir. Dead body of husband and wife, daughter found in a house. According to the information, the bodies of the three found hanging in the noose. Incident of Awas Vikas Colony, Agra.

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 02:26 PM IST

The mass suicide in Agra caused a stir. Dead body of husband and wife, daughter found in a house. According to the information, the bodies of the three found hanging in the noose. Incident of Awas Vikas Colony, Agra.