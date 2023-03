videoDetails

Massive protest of BJP in Jaipur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 05:44 PM IST

Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Kirorilal Meena has been besieging the Gehlot government for the heroic deeds of the martyrs for many days. After which today in Jaipur, the BJP unit of the state has staged a huge protest against the state government.