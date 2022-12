videoDetails

Mathura's Shahi Idgah will be surveyed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 24, 2022, 04:22 PM IST

In the case of Shahi Eidgah, the birthplace of Shri Krishna, today the Mathura court has issued an order for the survey of the disputed site. Amin will have to submit the survey report of the Shahi Idgah disputed site along with the map to the court by January 20.