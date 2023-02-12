NewsVideos
Maulana Madani's big statement about RSS and BJP

Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 09:52 AM IST
Maulana Madani said that he has no animosity with anyone. Earlier yesterday Mahmood Madani said that a separate law should be made to punish those who incite violence against minorities.

