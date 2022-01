Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan calls terrorists killed in Batla house encounter as martyrs

The BJP has slammed Congress party after the Congress' ally Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan sparked another controversy. After provoking people during his address in Bareilly has now revisited the Batla House Encounter and has termed the slain terrorists as martyrs. Tauqeer Raza Khan has called these terrorists as 'Shaheed.' However, no words of condemnation for this shocking act of Maulana has come in from the Congress party.