NewsVideos
videoDetails

Maulana Tauqeer Raza makes huge remark over Namaz

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 10:46 AM IST
Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan once gave a provocative statement. Maulana said that we will offer Namaz wherever we are.

All Videos

Today is the second day of the second phase of the budget session
14:9
Today is the second day of the second phase of the budget session
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Attacks Rahul Gandhi
9:27
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Attacks Rahul Gandhi
Union Minister Anurag Thakur launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over Pegasus statement
3:36
Union Minister Anurag Thakur launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over Pegasus statement
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes big statement on Babri Masjid
3:5
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes big statement on Babri Masjid
Umesh Pal Murder Case: UP police preps up to bring Atiq Ahmed from Gujarat
7:21
Umesh Pal Murder Case: UP police preps up to bring Atiq Ahmed from Gujarat

Trending Videos

14:9
Today is the second day of the second phase of the budget session
9:27
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Attacks Rahul Gandhi
3:36
Union Minister Anurag Thakur launches scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi over Pegasus statement
3:5
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma makes big statement on Babri Masjid
7:21
Umesh Pal Murder Case: UP police preps up to bring Atiq Ahmed from Gujarat
Maulana Tauqeer Raza,Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan,maulana tauqeer raza news,maulana taukeer raza khan,maulana tauqeer raza khan on hindu,maulana tauqeer raza ka bayan,Tauqeer Raza,Tauqeer Raza Khan,maulana tauqeer raza statement,maulana tauqeer raza khan bareilly,Maulana Tauqeer,maulana taqeer raza news,mualana tauqeer raza khan,tauqeer raza khan bareilly,tauqeer raza khan news,tauqeer raza khan interview,muslim cleric maulana tauqeer raza,