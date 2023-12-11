trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697758
Mayawati Successor: BSP supremo Mayawati took the decision, made nephew Akash Anand her successor.

|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
BSP: मायावती (Mayawati) ने अपने भतीजे आकाश आनंद (Akash Anand) को अपना उत्तराधिकारी घोषित किया है. आकाश आनंद मायावती के छोटे भाई आनंद कुमार के बेटे हैं.आकाश ने लंदन से MBA कर चुके हैं. उनकी राजनीति में एंट्री साल 2017 में हुई थी. जब वो सहारनपुर रैली में पहली बार मायावती के साथ मंच पर दिखे थे. आकाश फिलहाल पार्टी के नेशनल कोऑर्डिनेटर (National Coordinator) भी हैं. 2024 लोकसभा चुनाव (2024 Lok Sabha election) से पहले उन्हें विरासत सौंप कर भविष्य में पार्टी के नेतृत्व को लेकर खींचतान की संभावनाओं को खत्म कर देना चाहतीं हैं.
