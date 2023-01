videoDetails

Mayawati's big statement on Ramcharitmanas Controversy, told SP and BJP together

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Ramcharitmanas Chaupai: The statement of BSP Chief Mayawati has come to the fore on the Ramcharitmanas Controversy. Mayawati has made serious allegations against Samajwadi Party and BJP regarding this.