MCD Election 2022: CM Kejriwal attacked BJP

| Updated: Nov 20, 2022, 02:34 PM IST

While rallying in Paharganj regarding MCD elections, CM Kejriwal attacked BJP. He also said that he loves Delhi very much, we will make Delhi shine, we will make it the best city in the world, we will make Delhi such that people from all over the world will come to see Delhi.