MCD Election 2023: MCD again became an arena of fighting, AAP-BJP councilors clash with each other

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 11:58 AM IST

MCD Standing Committee Election: Controversy regarding the election of MCD Standing Committee is increasing continuously. After the counting started, Mayor Shelly Oberoi declared a vote invalid, after which the BJP councilors started a ruckus. After this there was a fierce scuffle between AAP and BJP workers in the house.