MCD Election Result 2022: AAP towards clear majority, BJP's vote share increased, seats decreased

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 03:16 PM IST

The trends of Delhi MCD elections seem to be getting clear. Aam Aadmi Party seems to be heading towards victory with a clear majority while BJP's vote share is increasing but seats are decreasing and has won 91 wards so far. Whereas the Congress is at the third position.