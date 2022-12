MCD Election Result: Arvind Kejriwal seeks PM Modi's blessings after victory in Delhi

| Updated: Dec 07, 2022, 04:50 PM IST

After the victory in Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal said, 'I want to thank the people of Delhi for such a big victory, today they have given us the responsibility of the Municipal Corporation as well.' Kejriwal said that he needs everyone's help for the development of Delhi, especially the cooperation of the central government and PM Modi.