videoDetails

MCD Mayor Election: Even today Delhi did not get mayor, listen what BJP minister said

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 03:02 PM IST

Today (on Monday) all the councilors gathered in the house again for the third time for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi Mayor Election (MCD Mayor Election), but due to the uproar, the Mayor Election could not be held even today. Leaders of both BJP (BJP) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have accused each other.