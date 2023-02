videoDetails

MCD Mayor Election: Mayor's election postponed for the third time, the third meeting of the House also adjourned after the uproar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 02:00 PM IST

The election of the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi has been postponed for the third time as well. The proceedings of the House have been adjourned due to the uproar.