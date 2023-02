videoDetails

MCD Standing Committee: AAP councilors protest outside the police station, demanding registration of FIR against BJP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 25, 2023, 09:22 AM IST

Delhi BJP alleges that AAP councilors are being beaten up at the behest of AAP leader Atishi. After all this, AAP MLA and Mayor Shaili Oberoi reached the Kamla Market police station to register an FIR. Along with Mayor Shaili Oberoi, two women councilors also reached the police station to register an FIR.