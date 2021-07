Meenakshi Lekhi takes over as Minister of State for External Affairs

Meenakshi Lekhi assumed her position as the Union Minister of State (MoS) for the Ministry of External Affairs and Culture on Thursday, 8 July. After his joining, the Ministry of External Affairs now has 3 MoS including V Muraleedharan, Meenakshi Lekhi and Dr Rajkumar Ranjan Singh.