videoDetails

Meghalaya: PM Modi Makes huge claim during election rally in Shillong

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 24, 2023, 03:22 PM IST

PM Modi did a roadshow in Meghalaya's Shillong today. After the roadshow, PM while addressing the public meeting launched a huge attack on Congress. Further, he made a big claim and said that 'people of Meghalaya are now with BJP'