हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
COVID-19
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
GO
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Sports
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Other Sports
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
Gadget
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobile
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Home
Live TV
Latest News
India
MY MONEY
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Business
World
Mobility
Viral news
Heart Care
Auto Awards-2
Cricket
Technology
X
News
Videos
Mehbooba Mufti : Attacks BJP over Kashmiri Pandit's Murder
|
Updated:
Oct 16, 2022, 01:56 PM IST
PDP President Mehbooba Mufti attacks BJP over target killing of kashmiri pandit purna krishan. Mehbooba says," BJP is responsible for the murder".
×
All Videos
2:12
CM Yogi: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh rained on his own government
2:20
Viral Video: Video before Sultanpur road accident surfaced
Roger Federer becomes the 2nd highest scoring player in Laver Cup
Ukraine is now tenfold poorer due to war, says World Bank
14:48
Kashmiri Pandit: Slogans fiercely at the funeral of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishna
Trending Videos
2:12
CM Yogi: Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh rained on his own government
2:20
Viral Video: Video before Sultanpur road accident surfaced
Roger Federer becomes the 2nd highest scoring player in Laver Cup
Ukraine is now tenfold poorer due to war, says World Bank
14:48
Kashmiri Pandit: Slogans fiercely at the funeral of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishna
Mehbooba Mufti,mehbooba mufti on bjp,mehbooba mufti news,PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti,mehbooba mufti on kashmir,mehbooba mufti latest news,syed mehbooba mufti,mehbooba mufti speech,mehbooba mufti latest,mehbooba mufti on 370,mehbooba mufti statement,BJP,mehbooba mufti press conference,mehbooba mufti attacks bjp,mehbooba mufti on up election,mehbooba mufti on jammu kashmir news,mehbooba mufti attack on bjp,CM Mehbooba Mufti,mehbooba mufti on bjp government,