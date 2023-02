videoDetails

'Mehbooba Mufti' expressed grief over Pervez Musharraf's death, said wanted a solution to Kashmir

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 05, 2023, 05:10 PM IST

Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf has passed away in Dubai. After which former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti has expressed grief over his death. At the same time, Mehbooba also said that Musharraf wanted a solution to Kashmir.