Mehbooba Mufti Visits Navagraha Temple In Poonch

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 05:32 PM IST

Mehbooba Mufti, the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of the PDP, offered prayers at the Navagraha temple in Poonch. On which BJP raised questions and Mehbooba Mufti said in her clarification that we have to work for the development of Jammu.