Mehbooba Mufti's reaction on Gyanvapi verdict spikes controversy

Reacting to Gyanvapi's verdict, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that this will lead to riots. Owaisi says that the decision on Gyanvapi will bring instability in the country.

| Updated: Sep 14, 2022, 12:07 AM IST

Reacting to Gyanvapi's verdict, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has said that this will lead to riots. Owaisi says that the decision on Gyanvapi will bring instability in the country.