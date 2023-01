videoDetails

Metro under-construction pillar collapses in Bengaluru, two killed in accident

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 05:03 PM IST

Construction work is going on for the metro route in Bengaluru. The pillar of an under-construction metro has fallen near Outer Ring Road. Because of which two people of the same family have died. The mother-son who lost their lives in this accident are being told.