videoDetails

MHA approves CBI Investigation against Manish Sisodia in 2015's espionage case

| Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 10:18 AM IST

In the 2015 espionage case, Ministry of Home Affairs has given approval to CBI. This approval has been given regarding investigation against Delhi's Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Along with the liquor scam case, Manish Sisodia is now embroiled in the espionage case as well.